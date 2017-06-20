Israel to organise mega Yoga Day event at Tel Aviv

Israel will hold the largest yoga event at Rabin Square in its capital Tel Aviv on the occasion of International Yoga Day tomorrow.

Thousands will partake in multiple forms of yoga led by Rohit Sabharwal, a renowned yoga teacher.

An official ceremony will be held with a message of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event will culminate with Indian cultural performance, a statement by the Embassy of Israel here said.

Interestingly, India and Israel have completed 25 years of diplomatic relationship. Modi will also visit the Jewish state, a first by any Indian premier, next month.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)