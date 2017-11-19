ISIS' first attack in India? Daesh claims responsibility for attack in Kashmir's Zakura

Amaq News Agency of Islamic State has claimed that they carried the attack in Zakura area of Srinagar on November 17.

A police sub-inspector was killed and an SPO was injured in the attack. In the retaliatory action, one militant Mugees Ahmad Mir was also killed and another captured by the security forces.

Amaq News Agency is considered as the media arm of the Islamic State. SITE Intel Group, which claims to be the provider of Jihadist/Far Right & Far Left/Cyber Security News, tweeted that Islamic State claims the responsibility for Zakura attack.

This is the third outfit which has claimed the responsibility for the Zakura attack, Tehreek-ul-Mujhadeen had claimed the attack and owned Mugees Ahmad Mir. Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind led by Zakir Musa too had owned Mir.

Mugees was traveling in a car which was intercepted by the operational detachment of the Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir police near Zakura. The militants on board fired on the cops triggering an encounter in which sub-inspector Imran Ahmad Tak was killed and an SPO injured.

Another militant was captured alive while Mugees fled despite being injured in the shootout. However, he later succumbed to his injuries in the nearby colony.

A resident of Parimpora in Srinagar outskirts, Mugees had joined Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen last year before switching sides to Zakir Musa led Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind.

Mugees’s body was wrapped in black ISIS flag with Kalima (first fundamental of Islam) inscribed on it. He was one among the few militants of Srinagar who are currently active in Kashmir.

Police is tight-lipped about the new development so far. Top police and army officers are holding a press conference on Hajin encounter in the afternoon and maybe they will spill the beans on this new development.