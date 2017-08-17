Irom Sharmila weds Desmond Coutinho in Kodaikanal in no fringe ceremony

Despite opposition from political outfits, including the Hindu Makkal Katchi, the activist got married to her boyfriend.

Internationally renowned human rights activist Irom Sharmilla Chanu tied the knot with her British boyfriend Desmond Coutinho on Thursday morning in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu.

According to a report in Times of India, Chanu and Coutinho waited two months to complete the formalities under the 'Special Marriage Act 1954' at the sub-registrar's office in Kodaikanal.

It was the simplest of the affairs because not even the family members of the bride and the groom were attendance.

"I'll call up by weak mother to seek her blessing for my marriage. We have not handed out any invitation cards for our marriage and none of our family members and relatives will come. Nevertheless, a documentarian from Kakching district will, however, attend it as part of his filming task," Irom Sharmilla Chanu told the daily.

She continued, "We are likely to get our marriage certificate from the sub-registrar's office at 10.30 am on Thursday. A ceremonial function will be held at a local church soon. Some Kodaikanal locals have conveyed their wishes and presented gifts to us."

Chanu plans on settling in Kodaikanal and continue her fight against Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act. She will be attending South Asian Youth Summit, 2017 in Bhubaneswar to give a presentation on the same and other issues of Manipur.