INX Media Case: CBI grills Karti Chidambaram for over 8 hrs

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has grilled Karti Chidambaram for eight and half hours on Wednesday for allegedly taking money from INX media. The money was taken from the media house — then owned by businessman Peter Mukerjea and his wife Indrani — to influence public servants probing into foreign investments in the company from three Mauritius-based entities. Karti, son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, was directed to appear before the agency by the Supreme Court.

Karti arrived at the agency headquarters on the directives of the Supreme Court around 10.20 am and left at 7 pm, CBI sources said. He has been asked to appear before the agency again on August 28.

On Tuesday, the Madras High Court refrained from granting any relief to Karti, who sought to quash the FIR filed by the CBI and its subsequent summoning in the INX Media case. Justice P Velmurugan directed the court registry to return all the papers in the case to the petitioner so that he can approach the Delhi High Court.

Karti, while walking into the CBI headquarter said: "My petitions in court speak for themselves."

On Karti being grilled, the Congress termed it as a "pure political vendetta". "This is nothing except political vendetta of the worst kind which is playing itself out and has sunk to a new low," Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said.

The apex court last week directed Karti to carry all related documents so he can respond to queries on the allegations against him. The court was hearing a plea by Karti challenging a look-out notice issued against him in relation to the corruption case being investigated by the CBI.