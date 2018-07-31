Institution of Eminence tag: Centre says no Rs 1,000 crore grant to Jio Institute, funds meant only for IISc, IITs

Facing criticism over ‘Institution of Eminence’ tag to yet-to-be-established Jio Institute of the Reliance Foundation, the Centre has said that Rs 1,000 crore government grant is meant only for public institutions.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said that only a "Letter of Intent" has been issued to the proposed Jio Institute.

Besides Jio Institute, two other institutions -- Birla Institute of Technology & Sciences (BITS), Pilani and Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal -- from the private sector were issued LoIs, the minister said.

"Letter of Intent has been issued to only one institution, namely Jio Institute, under greenfield category for setting up 'Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University' in the next three years," the minister said during the Question Hour.

As many as 114 applications were received, including 40 from the private sector, for being considered as Institutions of Eminence.

The minister had earlier told the Rajya Sabha on July 26 that Jio Institute would not get Rs 1,000 grant as it was meant only for public institutions. While replying to a supplementary question in Rajya Sabha, Javadekar said no funds will be given to private institutions under Institute of Eminence tag.

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) at Delhi and Bombay are the three from the public sector category that have been selected for the ‘Institution of Eminence’ tag.

Javadekar reiterated this in his reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

Jio Institute is to be set up by the Reliance Foundation Institution of Education and Research.

This institution has been recommended and approved by the Empowered Expert Committee and the University Grants Commission based on its 15-year strategic vision plan and a 5 -year rolling implementation plan with clear annual milestones and action plans, the Union Minister said.

To a query on whether the HRD Ministry would reconsider the decision with regard to Jio Institute, Javadekar said it has "nothing to do with the government".

Javadekar said that LoIs have been issued to Jio Institute and Manipal Academy of Higher Education with the condition that the they would submit a report to the HRD Ministry, indicating their readiness for commencing the academic programmes under the Institutions of Eminence tag, within three years of the LoI.

(With PTI inputs)