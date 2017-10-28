Institutes in 100 backward districts to go digital

The districts have already been identified by the HRD Ministry and the institutes have been asked to arrange for infrastructure to make digital learning available for students

In a bid to reach out to students in technical institutes in backward areas, the central government plans to use its digital learning initiative 'Swayam' to connect colleges in 100 districts in states like Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

The districts have already been identified by the Ministry of Human Resources Development and the institutes have been asked to arrange for infrastructure to make digital learning available for students. Under this initiative, lectures will be held through video conference. Infrastructure like TV and internet will be managed by a centrally-funded scheme.

In a letter to the selected institutions, the HRD Ministry's National Project Implementation Unit has asked them to convert their classrooms audio-visual rooms with a 55" LED television and DTH connection.

"All institutions linked with TEQIP (Technical Education Quality Improvement Programme) are requested to establish the infrastructure and register for SWAYAM Prabha. The expenditure for the infrastructure may be booked under TEQIP," the letter says.

In a related development, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar has also written to the vice-chancellors of all central universities to adopt digital initiatives of learning like the National Digital Library, Swayam, and Swayam Prabha, among others.

The universities are expected to implement by the end of this year a 17-point list shared with them.

The ministry is also coming up with an online portal to track digital learning initiatives by various institutes.