Install a statue of Tagore at Jallianwala Bagh: CPI(M)

Banerjee said that the statue will honour Tagore who renounced his Knighthood to protest the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919.

Communist Party of India's (Marxist) Rajya Sabha member Ritabrata Banerjee on Friday demanded the installation of Rabindranath Tagore's statue at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar. Banerjee said that the statue will honour Tagore who renounced his Knighthood to protest the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919. More than 1,000 innocent people had lost their lives in the massacre inflicted by British Police on April 13, 1919.

"I am raising this demand at a time when some nonsensical demands are being made for a ban on the eternal thoughts of Tagore," Ritabrata Banerjee said in Rajya Sabha during the Zero Hour. "Immediately after the incident, Tagore took no time in renouncing his Knighthood that had been conferred on him in 1915 by the British Crown to protest the extreme barbarism," the CPI(M) member added.

He said the installation of Tagore's statue, along with proper and prominent display of the letter of renouncement of Knighthood will be a mark of respect to the man, who had throughout his life celebrated and championed the very idea of India.

(With PTI inputs)