Narendra Modi and Pranab Mukherjee

Instagram pe Lebanese but bill mein dosa: Twitter reacts to people's post-GST bills

Narendra Modi and Pranab Mukherjee (PTI)
alt DNA Web Team | Sun, 2 Jul 2017-07:20pm , DNA webdesk

It’s day 2 of GST and other than learning that maths education in the country is woeful, we’ll have to wait and see how it pans out. However, one of the by-products post GST was the PIB handle asking people to share their first ‘GST Bill’. The Press Information Bureau put out a tweet saying: “Share the #GST moment! Tweet a picture of you with your first GST receipt today. Remember to use #TrystwithGST!! We'll retweet the best !!”

And people responded enthusiastically, putting up their pics. Pretty soon GST bills were, as one user it put it: GST Bill photos are the new Childhood photos.

Here are some of the best reactions:

GST will simplify a web of taxes, regulations and border levies by subsuming an array of central and state levies including excise duty, service tax and VAT.

It is expected to gradually re-shape India's business landscape, making the world's fastest-growing major economy an easier place to do business.

GST has been dubbed as the most significant economic reform since the BJP government came to power in 2014 and is expected to add as much as 2 percentage points to the GDP growth rate besides raising government revenues by widening the tax net.

A four-rate structure that exempts or imposes a low rate of tax of 5 per cent on essential items and top rate of 28 per cent on cars and consumer durables has been finalised. The other slabs of tax are 12 and 18 per cent.

