Instagram pe Lebanese but bill mein dosa: Twitter reacts to people's post-GST bills

It’s day 2 of GST and other than learning that maths education in the country is woeful, we’ll have to wait and see how it pans out. However, one of the by-products post GST was the PIB handle asking people to share their first ‘GST Bill’. The Press Information Bureau put out a tweet saying: “Share the #GST moment! Tweet a picture of you with your first GST receipt today. Remember to use #TrystwithGST!! We'll retweet the best !!”

And people responded enthusiastically, putting up their pics. Pretty soon GST bills were, as one user it put it: GST Bill photos are the new Childhood photos.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Instagram pe log photo to Mexican/Lebanese ki daalte the, lekin bill nikal rahe hai Idli Dose ke. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 1, 2017

GST Bill photos are the new Childhood photos. — Rohan (@mojorojo) July 2, 2017

GST ke side effects. Unaffordable idlis pic.twitter.com/1wZCaHjT4h — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) July 1, 2017

Maybe GST was introduced so people keep posting food bill pics and they can in turn check if you're eating any beef item or not. Hmmmmmm — Avinash Iyer (@IyerAvin) July 2, 2017

Pre GST - people post food pix. Post GST people post their food bill pix :) Can we have the food back please :) — Chitra Narayanan (@ndcnn) July 2, 2017

My new historical bill after GST.before it was 15%now it is 18% pic.twitter.com/Yq2VJoT7iS — kumar (@aabhiyam) July 1, 2017

First #GST bill - and the tax outgo reduces! pic.twitter.com/IAEpreLT29 — Surabhi Upadhyay (@SurabhiUpadhyay) July 1, 2017

A dhaba at Murthal right after midnight and we are told india is not ready for GST (fwd) #IndiaForGST pic.twitter.com/ZeAI16N6ts — Anuj Singhal (@_anujsinghal) July 1, 2017

Mom just called me to check if have had food for last 2 days or not because I haven't uploaded any restaurant bill with the new GST rates. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) July 2, 2017

Share the #GST moment! Tweet a picture of you with your first GST receipt today.Remember to use #TrystwithGST!! We'll retweet the best !! pic.twitter.com/sgh38UVvJG — PIB India (@PIB_India) July 1, 2017

How do you judge which billpic is the 'best'? (but spam them, people. Spam them with billpics) Bleddy nonsense. https://t.co/OCiXallymJ — Anamika (@NameFieldmt) July 1, 2017

Can't afford French Fries after GST. I'll sit and cry about it eating a costlier meal in my Sedan while tweeting from my iPhone. pic.twitter.com/SJMtyA5xe8 — Tushar Gupta (@tushjain15) July 1, 2017

Don't let #GST stop you from your Great Snack Time. Buy a pack of McCain Fries and enjoy your snack party at home. pic.twitter.com/AfFv3MAmOD — McCain Foods India (@McCainFoodsInd) July 1, 2017

friend enthusiastically showed me his kfc bill with gst. put the bill inside my mouth because it smelled of chicken and I was hungry — soutrik (@soutrikdebnath) July 2, 2017

Bought half kilo rasogollas to celebrate GST, Doctor's Day and CA Day but can't even retain the bill for keepsake because no mention of GST. pic.twitter.com/wbrYr7wTtO — Roflindian (@Roflindian) July 1, 2017

GST will simplify a web of taxes, regulations and border levies by subsuming an array of central and state levies including excise duty, service tax and VAT.

It is expected to gradually re-shape India's business landscape, making the world's fastest-growing major economy an easier place to do business.

GST has been dubbed as the most significant economic reform since the BJP government came to power in 2014 and is expected to add as much as 2 percentage points to the GDP growth rate besides raising government revenues by widening the tax net.

A four-rate structure that exempts or imposes a low rate of tax of 5 per cent on essential items and top rate of 28 per cent on cars and consumer durables has been finalised. The other slabs of tax are 12 and 18 per cent.