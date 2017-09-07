Inside Ram Rahim's wonderland: Luxurious suites, Eiffel Tower like-villa and secret cave

Dera Sachha Sauda chief Guru Ram Rahim Singh was also planning to build an underwater resort at the ashram.

Dera Sachha Sauda chief Guru Ram Rahim Singh led quite an interesting life with colourful tales trapped inside the walls of the sect's headquarters in Haryana's Sirsa.

Ram Rahim, who lived life no-less than a king, in the sprawling 700-acre campus consisting of luxurious resorts, replicas of Eiffel Tower, Taj Mahal and Disneyland is now serving 20-year jail sentence in the 2002 rape case.

The campus is a world in itself with several magnificent structures including Mahi cinema theatre, a 7-star spa, gym for women and a massive swimming pool. It also has an International School and hostel, hospital, Ayurvedic pharmacy, a shopping complex and a wide food court with guards stationed at key locations. The campus screamed of wealth and power with every building decorated with hoarding of the self-styled Guru.

The cave

Besides the bling-bling attractions of the campus, the main attraction was the pink mansion known as the 'gufa'. This is the same place where one of the rape took place and the survivors had written to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee talking about it.

According to the victims who were raped by Ram Rahim, the 'gufa' was the place where 'Pitaji' would force his devotees to indulge in sexual activities with him.

The underwater villa

Taking his commitment for living a fantasy life to a whole new level, Ram Rahim was building an underwater villa for Dera followers living abroad. He was planning to build an underwater resort, however, the project remained incomplete due to his arrest.