Infiltration bid foiled in J&K, 5 terrorists killed

Five terrorists were killed on Monday when the Army foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) at the Machil sector in North Kashmir's Kupwara district.

The incident occurred in the afternoon, when the troops guarding the LoC noticed some suspicious movement near Z-Gali in the Machil Sector along the LoC and immediately swung into action. Sources said when the terrorists were attempting to sneak in, they were challenged by the alert troops.

"A major infiltration bid has been foiled in the Machil sector. Five terrorists have been killed and their weapons recovered," said Colonel Rajesh Kalia, a defence spokesperson in Srinagar.

The operation is still underway, with troops busy in combing and sanitising the area. "The operation is still continuing," said Colonel Kalia.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army violated a ceasefire on Monday evening, when they fired at an Indian forward posts on the LoC in the Uri sector, leaving one soldier injured.