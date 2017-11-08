IndiGo employee who shot video of staff member manhandling passenger was first to be fired

The incident in which an IndiGo staff employee was caught on camera assaulting a passenger now has a twist in the tale, as the individual who recorded the video also lost his job raising suspicion that the airline tried to bury the incident.

IndiGo has issued a statement after the video of the incident, which reportedly took place on October 15, went viral. “Incident probed by designated committee. Took action against staff who was main culprit, by immediately terminating his employment,” IndiGo said in a statement on Tuesday.

However, it was later revealed that the individual who recorded the video was the first person whose job was terminated, reported Times Now.

Montu Karla told the news channel that he realised that something was wrong, and he shot the video and handed it over to his superiors at IndiGo. “For 20 days, they did not say anything, but at the end terminated my job for recording the video,” Kalra claimed, adding that the individual who manhandled the passenger, Rajiv Katiyal , still had his job.

#WATCH: IndiGo staff manhandle a passenger at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (Note: Strong language) pic.twitter.com/v2ola0YzqC — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2017

Following Tuesday’s outrage on social media, IndiGo apologised, and claimed that it had terminated the hackler as well.

Apologising for the incident, Aditya Ghosh, President of IndiGo also issued a statement and said that “I acknowledge the unpleasant experience our passenger went through, while engaging with our staff at Delhi airport. My personal apologies as this does not reflect our culture. I had personally spoken to the passenger and asked for an apology. At IndiGo, dignity of our passengers and staff is of utmost importance. Any act that compromises the dignity of either is of a serious concern to us. Under the code of conduct violation, this incident was investigated and stern action was taken against the staff. Once again my personal and sincere apologies to the affected passenger,” he added.

Union Civil Aviation Minister AG Raju also reacted to the incident and said that, “Seeking report from the DGCA. Violence of any sort is deplorable and should result in criminal action.”