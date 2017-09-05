Ahead of PM Modi's visit, Indians in Myanmar say complex documentation process has made their life tough

Indian origin Myanmaris talk about some of their expectations from PM Modi's first bilateral visit to Myanmar.

There are great expectations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Myanmar. Once extremely prosperous, the erstwhile process of nationalisation in the country reduced the Indian community there to the economic and social periphery.

Today, most of them want to associate with India’s success story. “The complex documentation process has made life tough for Myanmaris of Indian origin. It means that the poor do not end up getting the National Registration Certificate, which kind of creates a second-class status for the poor of Indian origin,” says Dr Venkatesh, Vice President of the Myanmar India Chamber of Commerce.

Another grouse is that out of the 2 million strong Indian community, few have been given Overseas Citizen Of India (OCI) cards by the Indian government. Many complain that in case of Myanmar, the Indian government should follow the example of Suriname, where the local government recognises people of Indian origin and then the Indian government issues OCI cards.

“Many poor people also migrated. They never had proper documentation, which in turns creates a downward impact whereby they get deprived of the state benefits," says Dr Venkatesh.

Another issue which many Indians in Myanmar face is poor aviation connectivity between the countries. They feel this should be made a priority as direct flights are negligent between India and Yangon.

Indian origin people in Myanmar also say they would like Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open a Skill Development Mission in provinces where Indians reside in majority.

“Our request is that a Skill Development Mission be opened in Kyauktaga and Zeyawadi, where a lot of people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar migrated during the colonial rule,” says BL Goenka, President of All Hindu Myanmar Central Council.

The Indian community feels that they were pioneers in business and entrepreneurship in Myanmar and should receive help from India so that cultural and historical ties can be reinforced.

However, on the issue of 'Rohingiyas', many even refused to use the word and chose to say 'Bengali Muslims' instead, insisting that the Myanmar government is fighting a war against illegal immigration. “There are a lot of Hindu villages caught in the crossfire, but they do not receive the press which the so-called 'Rohingya' issue receives,” says Dr Ram Niwas, professor of Sanskrit in the state university.

The Indian government on its part, says it is aware of the demands of the people of Indian origin in Myanmar. When contacted, Vijay Chauthaiwale, head of BJP’s Foreign Cell told DNA, "A programme has been organised for the Prime Minister in Yangon. There are a lot of aspirations of the Indian community and the government is aware of it.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Myanmar on August 5 and visit a host of places which connect India and Myanmar in the spheres of religion, culture and civilisation.