Indians held by pirates in Somalia rescued: Sushma Swaraj

Union Minister for External Affairs (EAM) Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday informed that 10 Indians, who were working as a crew on a commercial vessel which was hijacked in Somalia by pirates, have been rescued.

Swaraj in a series of tweets announced the development.

"I am happy to inform that 10 Indian nationals working as crew on MV AL Kausar which was hijacked by pirates have been rescued," she tweeted

The External Affairs Minister also took the occasion to thank the government of Somalia for their participation.

"We thank Federal Government of Somalia, Galmudug state authorities and people of Somalia for their help and cooperation," she added.

Swaraj lauded India's High Commissioner in Kenya Suchitra Durai for her successful endeavours in the regard.

"I appreciate Ms.Suchitra Durai, our High Commissioner in Kenya for her good work," she said.

Pirates stormed the "Al Kausar" ship off the Indian Ocean coast near Yemen on March 31, holding the 10-man crew hostage.