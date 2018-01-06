Indian Railways to use drones in stations for security and crowd management

Indian Railways is all set to use drone camera's after the first successful trial in Jabalpur.

The trial was carried out in three divisions in Jabalpur, under the supervision of safety officers. The railway authorities will soon launch drones in all stations across India.

Indian Railways will use drones over stations to lay special emphasis on public security. The drones are also expected to help monitor railway tracks.

During festive season when there is a major rise in the footfall, officials can keep an eye and control the crowd with help of drones. The overview will help in supervision of projects or help in rescue operations in the time of need. Drone camera's will help the authorities in widespread surveillance at cheaper prices.

Indian Railways had recently announced that it would use anti-fog devices to help trains in low visibility conditions. The devices will be GPS-based and with censors to signal the train drivers of the potential threat or risk.