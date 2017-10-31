Indian Navy to soon have 12 mine countermeasure vessels to ensure submarine safety

The Indian Navy will soon have 12 Mines Countermeasure Vessels (MCSV) in its fleet. The expansion in fleet is thanks to talks between Goa Ship Yard (GSY), a public centre undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, and a South Korean firm.

The MCSV are naval ships used to destroy naval mines. The project cost, which is estimated at Rs 32,000 crore, will help the Indian Navy detect and destroy mines that are a constant threat to submarines.

“We are in talks with a South Korean company and our company is also boosting its capacities and mordernising its yard to design and manufacture vessels for the Indian Navy, as well as allies of India,” said SP Raikar, the director of operations with GSY.

A Russian delegation recently visited the shipyard to hold talks on frigates which will boost capabilities of Indian navy. “The talk is on with Russia over frigates and we are hopeful,” said a source while speaking to DNA.

The source added that talks with the South Korean firm regarding the manufacture of MCSVs has been dragging for the past one year. “There is some price quoting issue as many companies within the country are in fray. However, we are hopeful to bag the order,” the source said.

GSY has supplied naval vessels to Myanmar, Oman and Mauritius. In July this year, an offshore petrol vehicle was sold to Sri Lanka. “We will supply one move vehicle in February 2018. In a separate ceremony, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hand over an OPV to the Indian Navy,” Raikar added.