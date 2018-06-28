Indian, Indonesian navies participate in Passage exercise

The navies of India and Indonesia participated in Passage Exercise (PASSEX), the Navy said today. Indian Naval ships INS Shakti and INS Kamorta under the command of Rear Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, undertook Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Indonesian Naval Ship KRI Madidihang (855) a Stingrays Class Fast Patrol Craft on leaving the Port of Makassar, Indonesia on June 26.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Indonesia last month, the two countries decided to enhance their maritime cooperation.