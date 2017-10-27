Indian drone shot down by Pakistan military along LoC, Pak Army claims

Pakistan Army today claimed that it had shot down an Indian spy drone on the Line of Control.

Military spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor took to social media to announce that the drone was hit in Rakhchikri sector.

Indian quadcopter spying across LOC in Rakhchikri sector shot down by Pak Army shooters. Wreckage held. pic.twitter.com/g9FG7EghPS — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) October 27, 2017

"Indian quadcopter spying across LOC in Rakhchikri sector shot down by Pak Army shooters," he tweeted. He also claimed that its "wreckage" has been held by the Pakistan Army.

It is for the second time that Pakistan has claimed to have shot down an Indian quadcopter near the LoC.

In November last year, a similar quadcopter was brought down on Pakistan side of LoC.