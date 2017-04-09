Essel Group 90 years

Indian and Chinese navies work together to rescue ship hijacked by pirates in Gulf of Aden

Sun, 9 Apr 2017-12:50pm , PTI

A mechant ship hijacked by pirates was rescued by the Indian and Chinese navies.

The Indian and Chinese navies rescued a merchant ship in the Gulf of Aden after the vessel was hijacked by pirates. The Gulf of Aden is located between Yemen and Somalia.

OS 35, a bulk carrier, was attacked by pirates last night and the Indian Navy deployed two warships after getting a distress call from the hijacked ship.

The Chinese Navy also came to the help of the ship while the Indian Navy provided air cover. The PLA deployed 18 of its personnel to sanitise the ship, a senior navy official said here.

 
