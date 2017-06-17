Indian,-Chinese-envoys-discuss-Nepal?s-political-situation-with-PM-Deuba

Envoys of India and China called on Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Friday to discuss various issues, including the status of local body polls.

It was Deuba?s first meeting with the Ambassadors of India and China after being elected as Prime Minister on June 7.

The Kathmandu Post, citing sources, said India?s Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri focussed the discussion on the present political situation in Nepal and on Deuba?s proposed visit to India.

China?s Ambassador Yu Hong discussed bilateral relations between the two countries.

The meetings come in the backdrop of the Nepal Government postponing the local elections till September 18 in an effort to bring the Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal (RJP-N) on board.

