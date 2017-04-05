India using Dalai Lama as diplomatic tool; wouldn’t allow it a ‘free ride’, says Chinese media

Beijing has voiced concerns over the issue, but New Delhi claimed that China shouldn't intervene in its "internal affairs." This is absurd, said state-run Chinese tabloid Global Times.

A day after India hit out at China over its objection to the Dalai Lama's trip to Arunachal Pradesh, Chinese media on Wednesday said it would not allow India a 'free ride' on its economic growth while jeopardising Beijing's core interests.

China has kept a close watch on the Dalai Lama's visit, with the Chinese Foreign Ministry warning India against the visit of the Tibetan spiritual leader, which Beijing claims as part of Tibet, saying it will cause 'serious damage' to bilateral ties.

"New Delhi is dissatisfied with Beijing's stance over its membership bid to the Nuclear Suppliers Group and its request to name Masood Azhar, head of Pakistani militant group, to a UN Security Council blacklist. Therefore, Delhi attempts to play the Tibet card against Beijing," said state-run Chinese tabloid Global Times.

"China has never thought of making trouble for India, and is handling these issues in accordance with international practices and UN regulations," it added.

On Monday, Minister of State for Home Kiran Rijiju asked China not to interfere in India's internal affairs and asserted that New Delhi respects the "One-China" policy and expects Beijing to reciprocate.

However, terming India's request as 'absurd', the daily said, "The Dalai Lama has long been active in anti-China separatist activities under the guise of religion. New Delhi inviting the Dalai Lama to sensitive region gravely damages the China-India relationship."

Taking pot-shot, Chinese daily said, "Unlike his predecessors, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to have taken a different stance on the Dalai issue, raising public engagements with the monk and challenging Beijing's bottom line."

"Amid Beijing-New Delhi conflicts, the Dalai Lama is now openly used by India as a diplomatic tool to win more leverage," it added.

The daily also claimed that India was exploring the option of linking the strategic border district of Tawang with a railway network, another provocation against Beijing.

India has said that no additional colour should be ascribed to his religious and spiritual activities and visits to various states of India. It also reiterated the government's position that the Dalai Lama is a revered religious leader who is deeply respected by the Indian people.

During his visit to the northeastern state, the Dalai Lama will hold religious discourse with devotees in Tawang, Bomdila and other areas.

The Dalai Lama had last visited Arunachal Pradesh in November 2009.