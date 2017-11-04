India to move for extradition of Zakir Naik

India will soon begin the process to ensure fugitive preacher Zakir Naik is extradited from Malaysia to face legal proceedings. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "India will soon make a formal request to Malaysia for Zakir Naik's extradition. Maybe in the next couple of weeks, it will be clear what will be the nature of the request."

News agencies have reported that Naik made a public appearance recently in a mosque in Putrajaya, federal administrative centre of Malaysia. After the United Kingdom banned him, Malaysia gave him permanent residency. On October 27, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet against Naik for alleged hate speech and inciting youngsters for terror activities. It also named Naik's organisation Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) and a company named Harmony Media Limited. The chargesheet was filed under Section 10 UA(P) Act and Sections 120B, 153A, 295A, 298 and 505(2) of the IPC.

Asked about reports that the Malayasia authorities are saying that they have not received any official request from India related to terrorism allegations involving the preacher, Kumar said, "Our legal process is nearing completion and we will be making an extradition request very soon."

According to Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, his government is constantly monitoring the activity of Naik in the country, and action will be taken if he is found to be involved in terrorism activities.

A section of Malaysian religious leaders have asked their government not to entertain any extradition pleas from India. Perlis Mufti associate professor Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin said calling Naik a terrorist was not justified. "Based on the talks and knowledge shared by Dr Zakir, there is no evidence to suggest that he incites people to violence. Those who make the allegations should provide evidence that he (Dr Zakir) incited violence. Every speech and talk given by Dr Zakir was recorded ... so please enlighten us the particular sentences that incited violence," he told reporters in Kaula Lampur.

In its 4,000-page chargesheet filed in a special court in Mumbai against the 51-year-old fugitive, NIA said Naik promoted enmity and hatred between different religious groups in India through his public speeches and lectures. The court allowed the plea directing the NIA to submit the chargesheet with directions to the court registry to accept it for further procedure. Naik has been named as an absconding accused. He is also being probed under terror and money-laundering charges by the NIA. He fled India on July 1, 2016. The Enforcement Directorate has also registered a criminal case against Naik and others.