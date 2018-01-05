Trending#

India terms Pak's new Kulbhushan Jadhav video a 'propagandist' exercise

  Friday 5 January 2018 5:10 IST
 

   
  


   
  
   
   

   
Pakistan released a new video of former Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, it has sentenced to death on charges of espionage and terror, in which he is seen saying that he had not been harmed in custody.

 
The 47-year-old is seen saying he saw fear in the eyes of his mother and wife when he met them, and that an Indian diplomat was yelling at them, a media report said.

 
India reacted sharply and said the statement was coerced and called the video a propagandist exercise that carries no credibility.

 
"I said don't worry mummy. They (Pakistan) are taking care of me, they have not touched me," Jadhav is seen saying.

 
India said, "This does not come as a surprise. Pakistan is simply continuing its practice of putting out coerced statements on video. It is time for them to realise that such propagandistic exercises simply carry no credibility."

 
"Absurdity of a captive under duress certifying his own welfare while mouthing allegations of his captors clearly merits no comment," the Ministry Of External Affairs said.

 
 

    
   
