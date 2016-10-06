India urges United Nations to list JeM chief Masood Azhar as terrorist

MEA Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said that it will send a dangerous message if UN fails to act on it.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday urged the United Nations that its expected to proscribe Masood Azhar as a terrorist.

"We convey to United Nations that it is expected to proscribe Masood Azhar as a terrorist. It will send a dangerous message if fails to act," said MEA Spokesperson Vikas Swarup.

"It is expected to proscribe Masood Azhar under the 1267 sanctions regime, on the basis of our submission, which will send a strong signal to all terror groups that international community will not pursue or tolerate selective approach to terrorism," said Swarup.

He further commented upon China extending hold on move to ban Azhar. "14 countries were on one side and one country on the other, so that led to this extension," said Swarup.

On Pakistan's denial of surgical strikes having taken place, Swarup said that truth will come out no matter how hard it is concealed.

"Truth comes out no matter how hard one tries to conceal it. Pakistan has once again self-implicated itself," Swarup said.

Commenting upon Pakistan's Most Favoured Nation status, he said, "Promoting prosperity with neighbours has been govt’s priority, but terror can't be the product exported."

Swarup also added that the issue of blocking Brahmaputra tributary will be taken up with China by the govt.