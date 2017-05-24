India reaches out to Pak for details on 'Indian' held there

The Indian High Commission in Islamabad has so far sent two requests to the Pakistan Foreign Office, one on Sunday and another on Monday, seeking case details and relevant papers related to the arrest of `Indian' Sheikh Nabi Ahmed in Islamabad on May 19. His identity and citizenship will be ascertained after these details are received.

Ministry of External Affairs sources said that only then will consular access be sought. The High Commission is yet to conclusively determine the identity of the man detained.

DNA reported on Tuesday that the Maharashtra Police believed that the man detained could be a former SIMI member from Jogeshwari East in Mumbai, whose name had cropped up in connection with a terror module in the city more than a decade ago.

In a statement issued on Monday evening, the Maharashtra Anti Terorrism Squad said: "As gathered from the news, one Indian national called Nabi has been detained by Pakistan authorities for not having proper documentation. From available records, there is one Nabi who has figured in the interrogation of people connected with SIMI in 2005-06. It is not known whether he is the same Nabi. We are in touch with the Government of India for getting further details."

Top Maharashtra Police sources, however, had told DNA on Monday that the man arrested could be SIMI member Nabi, alias Taj Ahmed Raees Sheikh, who was on their radar in 2005-2006, and they were in touch with the Centre on the details of the man arrested.

Nabi, they said, had crossed over to Pakistan on his own as early as in 2006 for terror training, and is believed to have joined an anti-India terror group there. In fact, almost six months after he left home, he informed a close relative through e-mail that he was in Pakistan, sources added. His family has not filed a missing person's complaint till date.

Reports in Pakistani media of Nabi's arrest in Islamabad come in the wake of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan over the death sentence handed to former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage.

According to Pakistani media reports, Nabi was taken into custody on May 19 after he failed to produce any travel or visa documents. A case was registered under the Foreigners' Act, 1946, and he was remanded in judicial custody.

Nabi was arrested while taking a stroll through the Nizamuddin Road in Sector F-8 in Islamabad when he was stopped at a check post. After he informed the police that he was an Indian, he was asked for visa documents, which he failed to produce, the reports said.