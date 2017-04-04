Essel Group 90 years

India observes Ram Navami with festive fervor

Tue, 4 Apr 2017-09:20am , ANI

President Pranab Mukherjee and Vice-President Hamid Ansari greet people on the occasion of Ram Navmi

The Holy festival of Ram Navami is being celebrated across the country. It is a festival that celebrates the birthday of Lord Rama and falls on the ninth day of Navratri.

President Pranab Mukherjee and Vice-President Mohammad Hamid Ansari have greeted the people on the occasion.

In his message, President Mukherjee said, Lord Rama was an embodiment of great virtues and highest values.

Vice-President Ansari expressed hope that the virtuous life of Lord Rama helps in inspiring everyone to uphold his noble ideals and high moral values.

Meanwhile, politicians and celebrities alike have come together to greet the nation on the occasion.

 
