India observes Ram Navami with festive fervor

President Pranab Mukherjee and Vice-President Hamid Ansari greet people on the occasion of Ram Navmi

The Holy festival of Ram Navami is being celebrated across the country. It is a festival that celebrates the birthday of Lord Rama and falls on the ninth day of Navratri.

President Pranab Mukherjee and Vice-President Mohammad Hamid Ansari have greeted the people on the occasion.

Warm greetings & best wishes to all my fellow countrymen in India & abroad on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami #PresidentMukherjee — President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) April 4, 2017

In his message, President Mukherjee said, Lord Rama was an embodiment of great virtues and highest values.

Vice-President Ansari expressed hope that the virtuous life of Lord Rama helps in inspiring everyone to uphold his noble ideals and high moral values.

Meanwhile, politicians and celebrities alike have come together to greet the nation on the occasion.

Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Rama Navami. May Lord Shri Rama bless you with health and happiness. Jai Shri Ram! pic.twitter.com/NPzt7pNx9k — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) April 4, 2017