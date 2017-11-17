India now firmly investment grade: Twitter reacts to credit rating upgrade

The US-based Moody's today upgraded India's sovereign credit rating by a notch to 'Baa2' with a stable outlook citing improved growth prospects driven by economic and institutional reforms.

The rating upgrade comes after a gap of 13 years - Moody's had last upgraded India's rating to 'Baa3' in 2004.

In 2015, the rating outlook was changed to 'positive' from 'stable'.

The 'Baa3' rating was the lowest investment grade -- just a notch above 'junk' status.

"The decision to upgrade the ratings is underpinned by Moody's expectation that continued progress on economic and institutional reforms will, over time, enhance India's high growth potential and its large and stable financing base for government debt and will likely contribute to a gradual decline in the general government debt burden over the medium term," Moody s said in a statement.

Sovereign rating is a barometer of the country's investment climate. It gives investors insight into the level of risks associated with investing in a particular country and also includes political risks.

For long, India was rated by other rating agencies at Baa3, the lowest investment grade and just a notch above the junk grade, which has now been upgraded a notch higher by Moody's.

The Narendra Modi government has been pitching for an upgrade for quite some time now citing various reforms initiatives.

The upgrade comes days after India climbed 30 places to rank 100th on the World Bank's Doing Business Report. The stock market and the rupee reacted positively with a sharp rally today.

The global ratings agency, however, cautioned that high debt burden remains a constraint on the country's credit profile.

"Moody's believes that the reforms put in place have reduced the risk of a sharp increase in debt, even in potential downside scenarios," it said.

Moody's Investors Service upgraded the Government of India's local and foreign currency issuer ratings to 'Baa2' from 'Baa3' and changed the outlook on the rating to stable from positive, the statement said.

Stating that reforms will foster sustainable growth prospects, the US-based agency said the government is mid-way through a wide-ranging programme of economic and institutional reforms.

"While a number of important reforms remain at the design phase, Moody's believes that those implemented to-date will advance the government's objective of improving the business climate, enhancing productivity, stimulating foreign and domestic investment, and ultimately fostering strong and sustainable growth," Moody s said.

