India, Nepal agree to resolve border disputes along UP distt.

Officials of Kheri in India and Kanchanpur in Nepal have agreed upon resolving their border disputes through a joint survey of their boundaries.

This was agreed upon in writing by officials of the two countries during a meeting yesterday at Mahendranagar in Nepal, Kheri District Magistrate Akashdeep told newspersons here today.

The pact envisages carrying out of a survey of the entire border between Kheri in Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas of Nepal by a joint survey team, he said.

