India, Japan start 3-day naval warfare exercise

The navies of India and Japan began a three-day anti-submarine warfare exercise on Sunday as part of strategic cooperation between the two countries. The aim of the exercise is to bolster support for each other in the Indian Ocean Region and to keep an eye on the increased presence of Chinese vessels and submarines.

China has also been taking an aggressive stand in the South China Sea.

The Indian Navy has deployed a P-8I Long-Range Maritime Reconnaissance Anti-Submarine Warfare Aircraft, while the Japanse Navy sent two P-3 Orion Maritime anti-submarine aircrafts.

The exercise will conclude on October 31.

Frequent forays by Chinese vessels have been a matter of great concern for India as the Chinese Navy controls ports in Djibouti, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and now Myanmar.

The increased frequency of Chinese vessels docked in Karachi and "unusual" activites of their naval units in the Indian Ocean is alarming.

The enhanced naval cooperation was decided during Defence Minister Arun Jaitley's visit to Japan in July.

This was just after the recently concluded Japan-India-US Trilateral Maritime Exercise — Malabar 2017.

Meanwhile, in another significant move to enhance defence cooperation in the region, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhano will visit Vietnam between October 30 and November 3.

"During his visit, he is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with the top brass of Vietnam People's Air Force and Air Defence (VPAF) on security challenges in the current geopolitical scenario and explore ways to deepen the defence cooperation further. The main focus of the visit would be on improving bilateral relations, promoting defence ties and evolving steps to further strengthen defence cooperation between the two Air Forces," the Indian Air Force said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba also visited Vietnam.