India dismayed at China's move not to blacklist Masood Azhar

India on Thursday expressed dismay at China's plans to again block the move to have Masood Azhar, who heads terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), blacklisted by the UN. In response to a question, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Raveesh Kumar said such double standards and selective approach will only undermine the international community's resolve to combat terrorism.

China's veto is set to create new friction with India, which has been pressing for sanctions that would freeze Azhar's assets and ban his international travel. India, backed by the United States, France and the United Kingdom, has been trying to get Azhar added to a UN list of groups with ties to Al Qaeda.

India believes JeM is responsible for a series of deadly attack on Parliament in 2001 and the last attack on the Uri military base in which 17 personnel were killed. China, which is a member of the UN Security Council with the right to veto, said it has rejected the move as "there is no consensus" on Azhar's role in the said terror attacks. "Such decisions must be based on cast-iron evidence," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.

Reacting to China's move, Kumar said, "We are deeply disappointed that once again, a single country has blocked international consensus on the designation of an acknowledged terrorist and leader of UN-designated terrorist organisation, Masood Azhar. India strongly believes that double standards and selective approaches will only undermine the international community's resolve to combat terrorist."

While UNSC has blacklisted JeM, Azhar has not been put into the list. Last year, China was the only member in UNSC to block India's application against Azhar.