India demands copy of charge-sheet, verdict in Jadhav's case

India today demanded from Pakistan a certified copy of the charge-sheet as well as the judgement in the death sentence of its national Kulbhushan Jadhav and sought consular access to him.

Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad Gautam Bambawale met Pakistan Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua in connection with the case of Jadhav, who has been given death sentence by a Pakistani military court for alleged spying.

"I have asked for a certified copy of the charge-sheet as well as the judgement in the death sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav," Bambawale told

