India, Bangladesh likely to launch new bus service from Kolkata to

India and Bangladesh are expected to launch a new bus service from Kolkata to Khulna during Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina?s four-day visit to India beginning Friday.

It is learnt that a train service from Kolkata to Khulna is also likely to be launched.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to be present during the launch of the bus and train service.

The Bangladesh Government had earlier on Monday approved the draft of a proposal to establish a new passenger bus service between Dhaka in Bangladesh and Kolkata in India via Khulna.

The draft of the proposal was approved in a weekly Cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Hasina.

?Under the agreement, a new route to Kolkata from Dhaka via Mawa, Gopalganj, Khulna, Jessore, Benapole will be opened,? Dhaka Tribune quoted Cabinet Secretary Shafiul Alam as saying.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister A H Mahmood Ali had earlier on Tuesday said that 33 MoUs are likely to be signed during Prime Minister Hasina's official visit to New Delhi.

Addressing the media here ahead of the visit, Mahmood said that it will be aimed at expanding bilateral trade, boosting investment, connectivity and sub-regional assistance.

Construction of Padma and Ganges barrages, distribution of common river water, border management and fighting cross-border drugs and human trafficking are also among the issues likely to be discussed.

The Bangladesh Prime Minister will also honour 1,661 Indian soldiers, who lost their lives during the 1971 Liberation War, he said.

When asked about the defence agreements and possibility of a breakthrough on the Teesta water sharing agreement, Ali said that he would not go into specifics, but added that everything would be done in a transparent manner.

