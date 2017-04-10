India, Australia agree to cooperate in combating international terrorism

India and Australia on Monday signed six MoUs in different fields including combating terrorism, civil aviation security, sports, health and medicine and satellite navigation.

The MoUs were signed after the delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull in New Delhi.

The six MoUs signed between both nations are as follows:

1. Cooperation in Combating International Terrorism and Transnational Organized Crime.

2. Promotion and Development of Cooperation in Civil Aviation Security.

3. Cooperation in the field of Environment, Climate and Wildlife.

4. Cooperation in Sports.

5. Cooperation in the field of Health and Medicine.

6. Implementation arrangement between ISRO and Geoscience Australia on Cooperation in Earth Observation and Satellite Navigation.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Turnbull said Australia will continue to ensure that they will provide outstanding opportunities for Indian students.

?Not only cricket but commitment to democracy and rule of law connects the two nations. He appreciated the success as a largest democracy in the world. Research institutions of the two countries are collaborating in critical areas including health,? he added.

Earlier in the day, the visiting dignitary was accorded a ceremonial reception at the forecourts of Rashtrapati Bhavan. He also visited the Rajghat to pay floral tributes to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

The two Prime Ministers also inaugurated the Nano-Techhnology Centre at Gurugram through video conference.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)