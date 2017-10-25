India and US are natural allies, stand shoulder to shoulder against terror, says Rex Tillerson after meeting Sushma Swaraj

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson today met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and reiterated Washington's support for New Delhi.

Tillerson, who is visiting India for the first time, said that India and US are natural allies.

In a veiled attack against Pakistan, Tillerson said that terror safe havens won't be tolerated.

Addressing media after the meeting, Sushma Swaraj also said the leaders discussed bilateral, regional and global issues to further strengthen bonds of friendship.

Hitting out at Pakistan, Swaraj said, “President Trump's policy on terrorism can only succeed when Pakistan takes action on terror groups.”

She also said that the crucial issue of H1-B visas was also discussed.

The foreign minister also said that India, Afghanistan and the Us will also hold a trilateral meeting later in December.

Rex Tillerson is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day and conclude his trip. He will fly back to Washington DC on Thursday morning.

The visit is very crucial for both India and the US as it would set tone for new geostrategic ties in Asia.

“China, while rising alongside India, has done so less responsibly, at times undermining the international, rules-based order even as countries like India operate within a framework that protects other nations’ sovereignty,” Tillerson had said in a last week's speech at the Washington-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies.