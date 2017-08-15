Independence Day 2017: World leaders wish India on August 15

See what they had to say

A host of foreign leaders, including Canadian and Israeli prime ministers and the Emir of Qatar, today extended Independence Day greetings to India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to acknowledge the greetings and express gratitude.

"India and Canada enjoy a special relationship with so much in common. My best wishes for a happy Independence Day," Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said on Twitter.

"Our two countries share much in common, including our commitment to democracy, freedom, and the rule of law, and are linked by similar institutions and forms of government. Above all, the success of Canada and India demonstrate that we both prosper not in spite of our diversity, but because of it," the Canadian premier said in a statement.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, who shares great personal rapport with PM Modi, also congratulated the people of India.

In response to greetings from Qatar, PM Modi said on Twitter: "Thanked His Highness Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for his congratulatory phone call this evening on our Independence Day."

Neighbouring countries Afghanistan, Bhutan and Sri Lanka too extended greetings to India on the occasion.

In his response, Modi said, "Thank you my friend, President @ashrafghani for the wishes on India's Independence Day."

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena tweeted, "Wishing our close friend and neighbour India a very happy #IndependenceDayIndia @narendramodi."

Modi responded, "Thank you President @MaithripalaS for the Independence Day greetings."

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay posted on Twitter: "Wishing my Indian friends a Happy Independence Day.

May the friendship between India and Bhutan continue to grow from strength to strength."

Responding to him, Modi wrote, "Appreciate the Independence Day wishes, PM @tsheringtobgay."