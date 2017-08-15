Independence Day 2017: PM Modi hails women fighting 'triple talaq'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hailed the women fighting the practice of 'triple talaq' and said the entire country is with them in their endeavour to get their rights.

"I pay my regards to the women who had to lead a pitiable life due to 'triple talaq' and have started a movement which has created an environment in the entire country against the practice," Modi said here in his Independence Day address.

The prime minister said the entire country is with them in their endeavour to get their rights.

The Centre has said that it is against the practice of triple talaq. The matter is being adjudicated by a constitution bench of the Supreme Court.