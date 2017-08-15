Independence Day 2017: Miscreants damage Netaji statue that was to be unveiled in Bengal village

A statue of Netaji Subhas​ Chandra Bose, which was to be unveiled today at Panchra village in Birbhum district was smeared with coal tar and the face was partly damaged by miscreants, police said.

The Netaji statue was be installed in the Panchra village panchayat office compound during the Independence Day function.

This morning when the gate of the panchayat office was opened it was found that the statue was smeared with coal tar and face was partly damaged, the police said.

A complaint was lodged with Khayrasole police station against unknown persons for damaging the statue.

"Investigation has been started to find out the miscreants and motive behind this crime," a senior police officer said.