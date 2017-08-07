Include cost of felling forests in cost-benefit analysis of projects: MoEF

The new guidelines state that costs for economic loss of ecosystem services due to forest ‘diversion’ should be estimated on the basis of the NPV of forest land

The public and private projects that require forest land will now have to include the Net Present Value (NPV) of the forest being diverted as part of the cost-benefit analysis that is submitted with their proposals to the Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF). The ministry has tweaked certain directions for carrying out the cost-benefit analysis (CBA), and had issued revised guidelines to all central ministries and state governments on August 1.

CBA's are mandated as part of the project proposals for forest clearances to weigh the ecological, environmental and economic losses to people against social and economic gains. They are an essential part of proposals that involve the diversion of more than 20 hectares of forests in the plains, and more than five hectares in the hilly areas.

The revised guidelines for CBA stated that costs for economic loss of ecosystem services due to forest 'diversion', as it is officially termed, should be estimated on the basis of the NPV of the forest land. In case the forest land being diverted for projects is in a national park or wildlife sanctuary, the NPV should be ten times and five times respectively of the normal rate.

NPV is the monetised value of the forest that is to be felled or diverted for projects, paid as compensation for the ecosystem services forests provide. These services are both tangible and intangible, such as water purification, carbon sequestration, timber, herbs, wildlife habitats. NPV is calculated on the basis of the class and type of forests taking into a consideration a period of 50 years as compensatory plantation or afforestation takes that much time to fully mature.

The guidelines added that the loss of animal husbandry productivity should be quantified and expressed in monetary terms or 10 per cent of NPV applicable in the CBA. Further, the cost of fragmentation of habitats, too, has to be accounted for in the CBA. This, the guidelines said should be pegged at 50% of NPV applicable, as a thumb rule.

