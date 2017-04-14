In wake of SC ban, ​Maharashtra govt hands over Western and Eastern express highways to MMRDA

The move will help ensure that 338 liquor retailers in Mumbai city and the suburbs can continue selling liquor

In what will help circumvent the Supreme Court's (SC) ban on liquor vends at a distance of 500 meters from state and national highways, the ​Maharashtra government has handed over the Western and Eastern express highways to the MMRDA for their upkeep. The move will help ensure that 338 liquor retailers in Mumbai city and the suburbs can continue selling liquor.

A government resolution (GR) issued by the Public Works Department (PWD) has handed over the two arterial roads to the MMRDA for a five-​year period after denotifying them as highways.

The SC order has said any shop, restaurant, three-star, four-star or five-star hotel located 500 meters from national and state highways will not be able to sell or serve liquor from April 1 to prevent drunken driving and road mishaps. In Maharashtra, this will impact 15,699 liquor vends including wine shops, permit rooms and beer shoppees, which cover 61.53% of the 25,513 retail licenses. It includes 338 vends in Mumbai, including 18 in the island city.

The GR said this transfer was being effected as metro railway and flyover projects were being undertaken on these two roads.