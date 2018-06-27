In Rajkot, ABVP activists attack professor, blacken face, parade him across campus

Supporters of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of the RSS, allegedly blackened the face of a professor belonging to Krantiguru Shaymji Krishna Verma Kachchh University (KSKVKU) in Kutch over allegations of discrepancy in the university electoral rolls.

As per an Indian Express report on Tuesday, a group of ABVP supporters stormed into the classroom where Girin Baxi was delivering a lecture and dragged him out and threw “a black substance” on his face. “They paraded him to the chamber of university registrar and gheraoed the chamber of the vice-chancellor for nearly an hour.”

Gujarat: ABVP students blackened face of the head of the science dept.(who is also heading an election related committee)earlier today,ahead of Kutch university senate elections in Bhuj.FIR registered against accused.Kutch University VC said,"We condemn this & demand an inquiry." pic.twitter.com/Kel2OTc5KV — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2018

“Baxi, an associate professor who heads the chemistry department of the university, had been assigned the responsibility of preparing voters’ list for election to the senate of the university, due on July 22. Senate is the highest decision-making body of a varsity in Gujarat. Members to the body are elected while some are also nominated. The V-C said that he has deputed eight more persons to scrutinise voters’ list and application forms to resolve the issue immediately,” the report added.

Baxi was rushed to a hospital where his condition is stated to be “normal”. According to the police, Baxi complained of severe skin irritation after his face was blackened.

ANI reported that an FIR has been registered against the accused comprising between 15 and 20 people. The university’s vice chancellor has demanded an inquiry into the incident.

Bhuj B Division police have booked a group of around 15 to 20 persons under IPC sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty) as well as under sections related to criminal intimidation and rioting.

The Congress condemned the incident, demanding action against the accused.