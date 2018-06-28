In Meerut, minor accident sparks exodus debate, Muslim families accuse police of harassment

Days after passport row in Lucknow, a trivial incident in Meerut district triggered a major controversy when about hundred Muslim families threatened to leave the city following alleged one-sided harassment by men in khaki.

A few Muslim families in Lisadi village of Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district have put up ‘on sale’ posters on their houses. One of the posters reads: “This house is up for sale. I am Muslim and selling my house. Even small incidents are given communal colour here.”

SSP Rajesh Pandey, however, denied any harassment or one-sided action saying that posters were put up to mount pressure on the police to let the accused go.

The trouble started over a minor accident involving young men of two communities. When both sides reached the police station, family members of Muslim men alleged that their complaint was not lodged and the police held two persons from their side on the FIR from the other community.

“The matter was between the children and could have been easily settled with the intervention of elders. But it given communal colour a blown out of proportion with the arrest and FIR against our members of the family while others were let off,” said one of the relative.

Another relative pointed that the action was one-sided and uncalled for. “We are being harassed as we are Muslims. We are forced to leave our homes as we no longer feel secure here,” said he.

The SSP, however, denied their allegations. “The issue was between a shopkeeper and his neighbour. It was given a communal colour. When a case was registered and two accused involved in minor clashes were detained, they are resorting to pressure tactics by putting up such posters,” Pandey said.

The SSP said that he has called both the sides on Friday to reach a compromise and put an end to their trivial dispute.