Maharashtra: Candidate contesting local poll promises Virat Kohli as chief guest, brings look-alike

While political parties use several gimmicks to attract voters, a candidate contesting in Maharashtra's local election took everyone by surprise with his out of box thinking when he promised to bring Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli for a rally.

Candidate Vitthal Ganpat Ghavate who contested for the post of Sarpanch under Ramling Gramvikas Panel had put up hoardings with Kohli's photo, saying he will be a key attraction of the rally on Friday (May 25).

The 'news' spread like fire and many people gathered to see Kohli at the venue. But the happiness of enthusiastic villagers did not last for long as they realised that the person was not Kohli but his look alike.

The images of hoardings and duplicate Kohli went viral on social media.

“So this actually happened. They put up an election rally ad saying Virat Kohli is going to campaign for us and they actually fooled public by bringing a lookalike of Virat Kohli,” tweeted Alexis Rooney, whose Twitter handle is @TheChaoticNinja

