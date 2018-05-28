In Kairana bypolls, Election Commission orders re-polling on booths where polling delayed for 2 hours

Amid allegations of tampering and rigging of EVMs and VVPAT at large scale during Kairana bypolls, the Election Commission of India has ordered repolling for certain booths in the area.

There were reports of massive technical snags particularly in Muslim and Dalit-dominated polling booths.

The State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) L Vekateshwara Lu admitted that technical snag in VVPAT machines was a ‘serious problem’ during polling. “We replaced as many as 384 VVPATs. Re-polling will be ordered at booths where polling was delayed/affected for more than two hours,” he assured.

The CDEO said that he has sent a report to the Chief Election Commissioner and ordered a probe by the technical experts to ascertain reasons for malfunctioning of EVMs and VVPATs.

The Samajwadi Party has asked the Election Commission to cancel polling and announce fresh dates for re-polling in Kairana and Noorpur with baloot papers. The RLD candidate Tabassum Hasan lodged a written complaint with the Election Commission alleging continuous complaints of EVMs and VVPAT not working in over 300 polling booths.

She alleged that voters, particularly Muslims and dalits, were denied their voting rights. “A large numbers of Muslim ‘rozedars’ stood in queues in scorching heat for hours due to malfunction of EVMs. They returned home frustrated without casting their votes,” she charged alleging that “it was a deliberate conspiracy to deny their constitutional rights.

The CEO, however, denied allegations. “Only 10 to 15 per cent EVMs had developed technical snags and they were changed immediately to restore polling,” said he.

The CEO, interestingly, blamed extreme weather conditions for EVMs and VVPATs developing technical snags. “It was mainly due to the extreme heat wave conditions that about 10 to 15 per cent machines developed technical snags. They were replaced to restore polling,” claimed the CEO.

The Samajwadi Party Spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhary alleged that about 140 EVMs were rigged in Noorpur also. “It was all done at the behest of the state government. We demand cancellation of polls and fresh dates for re-polling in Kairana and Noorpur with ballot papers,” demanded he. The party has also written to the Election Commission in this regard.

The Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav appealed to voters to go out again and vote despite complaints of EVMs not working at several places. The SP General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav has demanded re-polling on booths where EVMs were replaced for more than two hours forcing voters to return home without casting their votes.

Interestingly, the BJP too complained failure of the EVMs at many places. The party State President Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey met the State Chief Election Officer (CEO) L. Venkateshwara Lu and lodged a written complaint about EVM malfunction.

Police resorted to firing in air and used mild force in Shamli and few other places to disperse trouble-makers who tried to disrupt polling.