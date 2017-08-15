In I-Day speech, Prez pitches for 'New India'

Less than a month after the Opposition Congress got furious with President Ram Nath Kovind for not mentioning India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in his maiden address, he obliged them on Monday during his address to the nation on the eve of the 71st Independence Day.

Kovind credited Nehru for emphasising that India's age-old heritage and traditions could co-exist with technology and for his quest to modernise the society. He said a galaxy of revolutionary leaders have guided our country. The President said that in 2022, the country will complete 75 years of Independence and "it is our national resolve to attain certain milestones for a New India by then".

He said a 'New India' means some obvious parameters, such as a house for every family, power on demand, better roads and telecom, and rapid and sustained growth. "And yet, there is more. New India must include that integral humanist component that is in our DNA, and which has defined our country and our civilisation. New India must be a society rushing towards the future, but also a compassionate society," Kovind said.

He said it is only with all this that we will build the New India we can cherish, where every Indian is equipped to fulfill his or her potential and do so in a manner that leaves each one of us content and happy.

Lauding major decisions of the government, including demonetisation and implementation of GST, Kovind said the world today was looking at India with admiration. Praising the freedom fighters, the President said the nation was indebted to those who laid down their lives to achieve independence for the country. He also lauded the Centre's Swachch Bharat campaign and said that it was not just the government's duty to keep the nation clean but every citizen must strive to make India clean and pollution-free.

Kovind said India had been built by a partnership between citizens and government, between individual and society, between family and wider community. "Today, in big cities we may not even know our neighbours. Whether in cities or villages, it is important to renew that sense of caring and sharing. This will make us a gentler and happier society and help us understand each other with greater empathy," he said.

"I am happy that the transition to the GST system has been smooth. It should be a matter of pride for all of us that the taxes we pay are used for nation building, to help the poor and the marginalised, to build rural and urban infrastructure, and to strengthen our border defences," he said. He also lauded the "immense patience and understanding" of the citizens in the days following demonetisation and "whole- hearted support" in the battle against corruption and black money. He said it reflected a responsible and enlightened society.Appreciating the families that gave away their LPG subsidy, Kovind said: "Each of us must find a way to give back to society. Each of us must choose one thing we can do to help another, less fortunate Indian. The single most critical factor for building our nation is to equip our coming generation. We need to ensure that not one child is left behind. As such I would urge you, as fellow nation builders, to help educate underprivileged children in our society," he said.

The President further urged the people to help at least one child other than their own to get educated by enrolling them in school, paying their fees, and buying them books.