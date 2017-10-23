In flood-lit stadiums, this ‘conflict’ leaves thousands of Kashmiris hopeful for a better tomorrow

Jammu & Kashmir's State Sport Council is doing all it takes to promote sport-playing to divert its youths' attention away from the violence

Two teams. A well-lit stadium. Over 30,000 people cheering. A rare sight in conflict-ridden Kashmir. Bandipora felt alive at an hour its people prefer to remain indoors.

A football match that created a buzz across Kashmir. It was the Valley's first ever night football match, played on August 23 in Bandipora. Thousands of people came out -- a sign of a successful social media campaign -- to watch Srinagar against Sopore. And yet, no one seemed to have a favourite. Whoever played well found enthusiastic support from the spectators.

The two-hour spectacle started around 7:30 pm to much fanfare. But the three young boys who looked the happiest in that flood-lit stadium were Ubaid Sofi, Mir Wajid and Azhar Ali. It was this trio which first thought of having a night match of football in the Valley.

Ubaid Sofi, 22, said, "I studied outside Kashmir. I have seen closely how people enjoy the nightlife outside Kashmir, which Kashmiris stand deprived of. Besides, I wanted to see Bandipora making positive news. So, we started to give shape to the idea, with whatever little pocket money we had. Bandipora had never seen such a thing before, but it was happening right in front of our eyes."

A month later, a similar match was organised at Handwara by the Department of Youth Services and Sports in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Football Association in the beautiful Bangus Valley, which witnessed over 20,000 spectators. Even when the power supply was disrupted during the match, nothing deterred the enthusiasm of the players and spectators, and the match continued under generator-powered floodlights with the same zeal.

Almost 10 days later, a third-night match was played in Kupwara, the restive district near the Line of Control along the border with Pakistan. Again hosted under floodlights on October 1, it was a different experience for the teams and the crowd that swelled with every passing minute.

The three football matches had two things in common: they were played during late hours, and two, they were hosted in the sensitive areas of the Valley.

Having taken a back seat for the last three decades, sports is now making news across Kashmir. The government is putting in conscious efforts to involve the youth in different sports activities.

In an atmosphere of violence, frequent shutdowns, bullets, and pellets, the government is trying to create alternative options and spaces for these youngsters. From water sports to cycling, taekwondo to cricket, even events involving women are reaching the grassroots, keeping the youth engaged.

To reach out to youngsters in the Valley, the Jammu and Kashmir State Sports Council recently organised the first-ever girls' tournament, in which 13 teams from different districts of the state participated.

Minister for Youth Services and Sports, Ansari Reza Ansari said, "Sports is loved by youngsters everywhere, and we are just trying to create avenues so that the talent is properly channelised."

Admitting that there is lack of sports infrastructure in the state, Ansari said, "We have just started. Everything will be taken care of with time."

To promote sports as an industry, the council plans to sign a deal with an Australian university to develop and upgrade sports management, and to coach and train sports personnel.

Explaining the idea behind the deal, Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, Secretary of the Sports Council, said, "We don't see it as engagement, but as a way of empowerment. Our youngsters need sustained development and what better way than sports. We have revived at least 50 other disciplines in the state. In just one year, we started cricket and football academies. The idea is to build a process and train players who excel at a larger platforms."

"We don't want it to be seen through the prism of conflict and violence. Sports can't bring peace but peace can bring sports to the state," Parra added.

Indulgence in sports has given the Valley youngsters a breather from a difficult life marked by everyday conflicts. It has given them aspirations to look beyond Kashmir. While the infrastructure in the Valley is still far behind, the focus on sports is certainly giving hope to many young dreamers in the state.