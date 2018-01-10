Trending#

In dry Bihar, 300 cartons of liquor worth Rs 40 lakh seized

At least 300 cartons of liquor, worth about Rs 40 lakh, have been seized in the district and one person has been arrested in this connection, an excise department official said today.

 
The liquor, manufactured in Haryana, was being brought in a container truck, bearing a fake Punjab number.

 
The vehicle was seized at Jalalpur checkpost under Kuchaykot police station area late last night, excise superintendent Priyaranjan said.

 
He said the driver of the container truck has been arrested by the police and the market value of the liquor, kept in 300 cartons, was about Rs 40 lakh.

 
Sale and consumption of liquor was banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government nearly two years ago.

 
 

    
   
