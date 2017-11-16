Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Ayodhya: Muslims 'by and large' not against Ram Temple – 10 points

A day after meeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar reached Ayodhya on Thursday to meet all stakeholders in Ram Mandir issue.

The meeting comes days ahead of the final hearing of the Babri Masjid dispute,which is slated to begin next month.

Here are 10 major updates from this story:

1: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar reached the temple town in morning amid tight security. He is in Ayodhya to mediate the talks for an out-of-court settlement in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

2: Ahead of the series of meetings that include discussion with Nirmohi Akhada and other claimants in the case, Sri Sri sounded positive.

3: Talking to media, he said that 'I know some may not agree with this, but Muslims by and large are not opposing the Ram Temple. A solution may sometimes seem impossible but our people, youth and leaders of both communities can make it possible.'' Earlier he had said that 'the environment is positive. People want to come out of this conflict.'

4: However, as a hint of reality check he also added that 'I know it is not easy. Let me talk to everyone. It is too early to reach a conclusion'

5: Though many have welcomed the initiative by the spiritual leader, there are some who don't exactly seem him as answer to the two decade old dispute.

6: One of the most vociferous voices against Sri Sri's mediation include that of former BJP lawmaker Ram Vilas Vedanti.

7: He alleged that the Art of Living founder 'jumped into Ayodhya issue to avoid into his personal wealth.' Slamming the spritual leader's visit, Vedanti asked, 'Who is Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to mediate? He should continue running his NGO and hoarding foreign funds.'

8: The Yogi Adityanath government, however, has remained tight-lipped on the entire issue.

9: Even after the meeting with Sri Sri, CM Yogi had said that 'it was a courtesy call.'

10: The 16th century Mughal-era Babri Masjid was demolished in 1992 sparking major riots that killed over 2,000 people.