In Arvind Kejriwal vs Amarinder Singh over stubble burning, guess who just replied from Pakistan

Amid the tussle going on between the Delhi and Punjab government over the stubble burning issue, the Pakistan government has now a suggestion for Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to tackle the air pollution issue.

Backing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's stance on stubble burning as the major cause of air pollution, the Punjab Government of Pakistan said Singh should put a ban on the practice."We have imposed a ban on stubble burning in Punjab (Pakistan) & hope Captain Amarinder Singh takes similar measures. Environmental hazards threaten our people and habitat. Let us act fast to counter it," the tweet said.

The Pakistan government's tweet came in a reply to Kejriwal's tweet where he urged Singh for an 'emergency' interstate meet and blamed crop burning in Punjab for the major cause of smog in the national capital and to find a solution to the issue.

Kejriwal on Thursday have blamed stubble burning for the main cause of smog in the Delhi-NCR region and said solution can be found if politics are kept aside and everyone join hands to solve the issue.

"Until state governments don't find economically viable solutions to crop burning it will not stop. If everyone...central government, UP, Punjab and Haryana government come together and put aside politics a solution can be found," Kejriwal said.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking compensation for farmers to check the dangerous trend of stubble burning.

The pollution emergency in Delhi-NCR have forced the AAP government to bring back the car-rationing scheme odd-even.

The third phase of the odd-even scheme will come into force from November 13 to November 17.

In a bid to encourage the use of public transport at the mayhem of dangerous smog, the Delhi government have made the use of public services free of cost.

"To encourage use of public transport during Odd- Even, Delhi govt to allow free travel for commuters in all DTC and Cluster buses from 13-17 November," Delhi Transport Minister Ashok Gahlot said on Twitter.

The air quality in Delhi continues to be in 'severe' condition under a blanket of thick haze, as pollution levels have breached permissible standards by multiple times.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had already declared it a 'public health emergency' and have urged the government to ban outdoor activities.