In an online era, there is no such thing as privacy: UIDAI tells SC

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that it was virtually impossible to use the Aadhaar number to track Indian citizens.

As reported in NDTV, the UIDAI said that there were safeguards built into the law and its systems to ensure that the government could not use Aadhaar for surveillance even if a court were to permit them.

While speaking to the Supreme Court, the UIDAI official said too much was being made of the privacy issue being a fundamental right, as nothing was private in the online era.

The UIDAI was first set up to issue Aadhaar numbers in 2009. But because parliament could not pass the law to give legal cover to the unique identification number, the agency had to collect personal information about residents under executive instructions.