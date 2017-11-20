In a first, IS owns up a terror attack in Kashmir

For the first time, the radical Islamic State (IS) or Daish has claimed responsibility for a militant attack in Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir police was quick to deny that IS has any presence in the Valley, though it said the claims made by the Daish are a subject of investigation.

Amaq News Agency of Islamic State has claimed that they carried out the attack in the Zakura area of Srinagar on November 17.

A police sub-inspector was killed and an SPO injured in the attack. In retaliatory action, one militant, Mugees Ahmad Mir, was killed and another captured by the security forces.

Ironically, Amaq News Agency, considered the media arm of IS, made a big faux paux by describing the deceased officer as a Pakistani policeman while owning the attack on the Special Operations Group detachment at Zakura.

SITE Intel Group, which claims to be the provider of Jihadist/Far Right & Far Left/Cyber Security News, tweeted that Islamic State claims the responsibility for Zakura attack.

This is the third outfit which has claimed responsibility for the Zakura attack, Tehreek-ul-Mujhadeen had claimed the attack and owned Mugees Ahmad Mir. Ansar Gazwat ul Hind, led by Zakir Musa, too had owned Mir.

Mir was traveling in a car intercepted by the operational detachment of the Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir police near Zakura. The militants on board fired on the cops, triggering an encounter in which sub-inspector Imran Ahmad Tak was killed.

Another militant was captured alive while Mir fled despite being injured in the shootout. However, he later succumbed to his injuries in a nearby colony. A resident of Parimpora on the outskirts of Srinagar, Mugees had joined Tehreek last year before switching sides to Zakir Musa-led Ansar Gazwat ul Hind.

Mir's body was wrapped in black ISIS flag with Kalima (first fundamental of Islam) inscribed on it. He was one of the few militants of Srinagar who are currently active in Kashmir.

Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Shesh Paul Vaid said IS has no presence in Kashmir. "No, it (claims made by IS) is yet to be verified. I don't think IS has imprints in Kashmir", he said.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Munir Ahmad Khan, ruled out any footprints of IS in the strife-torn valley.

