In 2013, Supreme Court said no "constitutional infirmity'

In overturning the 2009 landmark judgment of the Delhi High Court striking down the provision of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code which criminalised consensual sexual acts between same-sex adults in private, the Supreme Court had held that the Section 377 did not suffer from "any constitutional infirmity".

The bench of Justices GS Singhvi and S J Mukhopadhaya had, in 2013, also left it to the Parliament to consider the desirability and propriety of deleting Section 377 from the statute book or amend it, something that the then Attorney General had suggested to the court. It also observed that the Parliament had so far not amended the law.

"This shows that Parliament, which is undisputedly the representative body of the people of India has not thought it proper to delete the provision. Such a conclusion is further strengthened by the fact that despite the decision of the Union of India to not challenge in appeal the order of the Delhi High Court, the Parliament has not made any amendment in the law. While this does not make the law immune from constitutional challenge, it must nonetheless guide our understanding of character, scope, ambit and import," the top court said.

While setting aside the "legally unsustainable" HC judgment, the bench had also observed that the HC had not considered the fact that a "minuscule fraction of the country's population constitute LGBT". It had also pointed out that in the over 150 years since the Section became part of the IPC, less than 200 persons had been prosecuted for committing offences under it.